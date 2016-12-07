Malacanang is hoping for better relationships with the United States and other countries after their respective envoys presented their credentials to President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Y. Kim presented his credentials to President Rodrigo Duterte as Washington's new envoy to Manila, replacing Philip Goldberg in a ceremony in Malacanang.

The other ambassadors-designate who also met with Duterte were those from Malaysia, Sweden, Hungary, Canada, Kuwait, Germany, United Arab Emirates, and Brunei.

Kim, in his remarks, said Ambassador he is confident on the stable relationship of the United States and the Philippines.

“This important relationship is, of course, based on mutual respect. I am confident that our mutual respect combined with the close ties and shared history and values will ensure stability in our relationship over the long term and the years and decades to come,” he said.

“Over the weeks, months and years ahead, I look forward to working closely with the Philippines’ government and Filipino people to expand our relationship and to engage in many areas of mutual interest,” he said.

"We look forward to better relationships with the countries they represent," said Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said in a text message to reporters.

The relationship between the Philippines and the US has soured after outgoing President Barack Obama and the US State Department criticized the alleged extrajudicial killings of drug suspects amid Duterte's war on illegal drugs. Celerina Monte/DMS