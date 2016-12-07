The National Bureau of Investigation-Anti-Organized Transnational Crime Division has arrested a woman who sold fake gold bars to a Japanese national worth P22 million.

Martini Cruz, executive officer of the NBI’s anti-organized transnational crime division, said the suspect is Marlene Buenaventura who was arrested last December 2 at the Euro Hotel in Makati City.

Cruz said Buenaventura was caught in an entrapment operation based on the complaint of a Japanese national. The Japanese said he was enticed by Cruz that she has access to a big bulk of gold bars in Singapore and offered to sell 52 gold bars weighing one kilogram each.

The NBI official said after Buenaventura allegedly showed documents about the existence and authority to transport the gold bars, she invited the Japanese to go with her to Singapore where she showed him several pieces of gold. She assured the Japanese she would be able to send the gold bars from Singapore to Manila.

Cruz said the Japanese made an advance payment several times totaling 50 million yen or about P22 million. He said the Japanese made his last payment of P3.3 million last October 29 with the suspect telling him the gold bars would be released from the Bureau of Customs.

But on November 29, Buenaventura asked for another P3.3 million, claiming that his previous payment of P3.3 million was forfeited. At this point, the Japanese national decided to file a complaint with the NBI against Buenaventura leading to he entrapment operation. DMS