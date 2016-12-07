The Ombudsman has ordered the chief of the Philippine Coast Guard, led by Rear Admiral William Melad, to be suspended preventively for six months for their alleged involvement in using funds totaling P67.5 million to buy office supplies and information technology equipment without complying with procurement regulations.

Ordered suspended for six months are Vice-Admiral Rodolfo Isorena, Rear Admiral Cecil Chen, Commodores Enrico Efren Evangelista, Jr. and Aaron Reconquista; Commanders John Esplana, William Arquero, Jude Thaddeus Besinga, Roben De Guzman, Angel Lobaton IV, Ferdinand Panganiban, Joselito Quintas, Ivan Roldan, Rommel Supangan, George Ursabia, Jr., Ferdinand Velasco, Wilfred Burgos and Allen Dalangin; Captains Joeven Fabul, Angelito Gil, Ramon Lopez, Christopher Villacorte, Lt. Junior Grade Mark Franklin Lim II, Lt. Mark Larsen Mariano and Accounting Head Rogelio Caguioa.

Morales directed Secretary Arthur Tugade of the Department of Transportation to implement the preventive suspension order.

The Philippine Coast Guard said they have not received the Ombudsman’s suspension of more than a dozen of their officials as of Tuesday afternoon.

"Let's wait for the official document... We haven't received the order," Commander Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

Balilo said Isorena, Chen, Evangelista, Gil and Lobaton are retired from the Coast Guard.

In a statement, the Ombudsman said they are facing charges for grave misconduct, serious dishonest and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for the irregularities in cash advances totaling P67,533,289.73.

“Spurious liquidation documents were also presented indicating respondents’ fraud and misrepresentation. The Ombudsman also took note of the 15 April 2015 Audit Observation Memorandum issued by the Commission on Audit,” the statement said.

Morales said “the respondents’ respective positions allow them to wield influence on possible witnesses and to access public records, [and] their continued stay in office may not only prejudice the cases against them but also allow them to commit further acts of malfeasance.” DMS/Robina Asido