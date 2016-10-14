Three people who were found dead with gunshot wounds to the head and their feet tied in packaging tape in a sugarcane plantation in Bacolor town, Pampanga last Tuesday were South Korean nationals.

Pampanga police director Senior Superintendent Rodolfo Recomono identified the victims as Sim Tae So, 48, Park Yungpil, 47 and the female victim, Maeng Jungyeon, 48.

"We identified the through the Korean consul," Recomono said in a text message to Daily Manila Shimbun.

A farmer found the three Koreans in Barangay Maliwalo at 7:15 am. Police could not identify them as no identification cards were found in the place where the victims were dumped.

Investigators are still looking for leads on the identities of the assailants and their motive. Emmanuel Tupas/DMS