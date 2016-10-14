The body of a decapitated man who worked as a driver at the city hall was found at a house along Upper Quezon Hill in Baguio City on Wednesday, police said.

A report from the Cordillera regional police said the beheaded person was found at 4:57 pm at a room of the third floor of a building along Bronze Street.

The victim, identified by his cousin through a tattoo on his body, was Alfredo Juquiana. A card recovered on his body showed he was 50 years old.

Police said there were no signs of forced entry. Two unopened sachets containing shabu, a lighter, an aluminum foil with blood stains and glass vial were found on top of a wooden table inside the room where the victim was found.

"The main door was wide open… other possible entrance and exits to the unit were locked from the inside," the police report stated.

The victim's body remains missing. Police are conducting an investigation to determine the assailant's identity. Emmanuel Tupas/.DMS