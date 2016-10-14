With the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) opposing a proposed P125 across-the-board wage hike, Labor Undersecretary Joel Maglunsod said it is up to workers to accept or reject it..

“They (NEDA) have always been consistent in protecting and being bias for the employers. So the ball is actually now with the workers. They have to show determination in pushing for the wage increase we are proposing,” said Maglunsod.

He said he believes workers need adequate wage adjustment as prices of basic commodities are high.

“It is very clear that workers need help and immediate relief because they have very meager salaries,” said Maglunsod.

On Thursday, NEDA said a proposed P125 across-the-board wage hike for workers in the private sector will not push through as it would only worsen inequality in regions.

NEDA Director General Ernesto Pernia even claimed that they have secured the cooperation of Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello Maglunsod said wants to talk to Bello.

Maglungsod said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards will continue their consultations.

“That is the standing order of DOLE so they still have to continue what they are doing until they get an advisory to stop it. We still expect them to submit their reports,” said Maglunsod.

Asked if NEDA’s statement are expected to have an effect in the consultations of wage boards, where the former has a representative, he said: “It will have an effect, of course, since all sides are being heard in the board. But, in the end, it is still a majority decision of the boards.” .

Kilusang Mayo Uno and the Partido Manggagawa condemned NEDA’s position against the proposed wage hike.

“NEDA and the employers’ group have always been consistently in opposition to any wage hike and arrogantly push for neo-liberal policies, which includes wage freeze, primarily to attract foreign investments,” said KMU Chairman Elmer Labog.

“NEDA is always averse to the proposal for a wage increase. It’s about time to change their default attitude,” said PM chairman Renato Magtubo. DMS