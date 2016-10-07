The US Embassy on Thursday said the Philippine government's statements on America "seems at odds" with the "warm" ties existing between the two allies.

These remarks were made by the embassy in reaction to a statement by Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay, who said America, Manila's long-time treaty ally, has failed the country.

In his Facebook post, Yasay said even after independence in July 4 1946, “the United States held on to invisible chains that reined us in towards dependency and submission as little brown brothers not capable of true independence and freedom.”

“But the stark reality is that even in protecting our territorial boundaries and the exclusive use of our maritime entitlements in the South China Sea, our defensive forces remain grossly incapable in meeting the security threats that we face from potential foes, not to mention their stagnating impact on our development, ” Yasay said in Facebook..

“Worse is that our only ally could not give us the assurance that in taking a hard line towards the enforcement of our sovereignty rights under international law, it will promptly come to our defense under our existing military treaty and agreements,” said Yasay.

In a statement sent by email, US Embassy spokesperson Molly Koscina said: "We have seen the post. We've already spoken to this sort of rhetoric.”

“Frankly, it seems at odds with the warm relationship that exists between the Filipino and American people and the record of important cooperation between our two governments, cooperation that has continued under the Duterte government,.” she said.

Duterte has been criticizing the US for a week since his official visit to Vietnam. He is planning to “break up” with the US and halt war games as Washington has spoken against Duterte’s anti-illegal drug program which has claimed at least 3,500 persons.

Former National Security Adviser Jose Almonte, in an interview with the Malacanang Press Corps, said “the best foreign policy is is let’s maintain our friendship with our old allies. But at the same time, let us work very hard to become friends of others, even if they are enemies of our allies.”

Duterte wants to resume diplomatic exchanges with China after an international court ruled that the Asian nation’s claim that it controls nearly all of the South China Sea has no basis.

Yasay said: “We will never allow China or any other nation to bully us or deal with Philippine interests under another carrot and stick policy.” DMS