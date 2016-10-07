President Rodrigo Duterte said on Thursday the Philippines would not beg for assistance from the United States and European Union and they can even withdraw their help as he vowed to continue with a war against illegal drugs.

In a speech before policemen in Butuan City, Duterte said he would not expect human rights groups, US President Barack Obama and the European Union to understand him.

"If you think it's high time for you guys to withdraw your assistance, go ahead we will not beg for it," Duterte said.

"We have a problem here trying to preserve our society and you mess up by human rights, you were threatening us with your assistance. How do you look at us? Mendicants?," Duterte said.

He said the Philippines will survive even without US and EU.

"I'll be the first one to go hungry. I'll be the first one to die of hunger. Don't worry but we will never, never compromise our dignity as Filipino," he stressed.

But he said there will always be a time of reckoning.

The US, EU and even the United Nations have raised concern over the alleged extrajudicial killings in the wake of the government's campaign against illegal drugs.

On Wednesday, Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo urged Duterte to be more careful in his statements, warning the foreign aid could be in jeopardy.

“I wish that he Duterte does not speak that way. It is a reminder not only to him but also to all public officials. Everything that the President says should not be personal. As public officials, everything that we say is a policy. He should be more careful in dealing with other countries," she said.

Obama has been the target of Duterte's tirades. Recently, he told the leader of the world’s most powerful nation to "Go to hell."

United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki Moon, the European Union and other human rights organizations have also been the target of Duterte's inflammatory statements.

Duterte said if the government would not stop illegal drug trade now, the next generations would suffer.

"You'll never understand the pain that we're suffering. For my countrymen , go away, bring your money to somewhere else. We will survive as a nation but let's see, there is always a day of reckoning," Duterte stressed. Celerina Monte, Emmanuel Tupas DMS