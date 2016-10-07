An inmate, claiming to be a police asset, bared on Thursday the massive illegal drug trade inside the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City and in other parts of the country.

In the resumption of the investigation by the House committee on justice in aid of legislation, Nonilo Arile, 56, claimed that "70 percent of the drug distribution" in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao came from the national penitentiary.

This was in the annex of his affidavit Arile submitted in the hearing. The annex is a six-page "confidential" letter addressed to President Rodrigo Duterte through PNP Director General Ronald dela Rosa.

The letter was signed by "Afghanistan," which according to Arile was his code.

He identified 10 "big fish drug lords" inside NBP and their people outside the penitentiary handling the drug trade.

Arile, who was convicted for kidnapping and murder, also claimed there were talks that P300-million worth of money, weapons and pieces of jewelry, was lost inside the NBP following a raid conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation, along with the police, in December 2014.

When the news about the raid came out, he said the reports showed only P1.5 million was recovered from the raid.

He claimed prior to the raid, he saw a cash of P65 million contained inside a cigarette box in the room of one of the drug lords.

He also included in the affidavit a bank account which according to him was owned by Jaybee Sebastian, also a drug lord inside NBP, and where the proceeds of the drug trade were being deposited.

Engelberto Durano, also an NBP inmate, claimed he "directly" gave to former Justice Secretary and now Senator Leila de Lima a gift-wrapped box containing P1.5 million when she visited Sebastian inside the NBP.

Joennel Sanchez, a member of the Presidential Security Group and became De Lima's close-in security aide testified on the alleged "relationship" of the former Justice chief with her close security and driver Ronnie Dayan.

In the previous hearings, other witnesses, mostly NBP inmates also, pointed to Dayan as the one allegedly receiving money for De Lima.

Sanchez, who was also tagged as De Lima's bagman in the NBP, denied the allegation.

The PSG personnel who was detailed to De Lima from July 2010 to May 2015 also said he was shown by another aide of two sex videos of De Lima and Dayan recorded in a cellular phone.

De Lima has denied any involvement in the illegal drug trade but not with her closeness to Dayan.

Former Bureau of Corrections Director Franklin Bucayu also denied the allegations that he received proceeds from drug trade at NBP during his stint for two years as BuCor chief.

He was grilled why during his stint he failed to address the drug proliferation at NBP.

Before he was appointed as BuCor chief, he said the problem was present.

He added that BuCor alone could not address the problem since there were only 300 guards at NBP as against 14,000 inmates at the maximum security compound. Celerina Monte/DMS