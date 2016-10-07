President Rodrigo Duterte obtained the second highest net satisfaction rating of new chief executive, pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS) said Thursday.

In its third quarter report, SWS said Duterte obtained a net satisfaction rating of +64 percent, the second highest since Fidel Ramos’ 66 percent in 1992.

By region, Mindanao got the highest response with 84 percent. National Capitol Region’s response was the lowest at 57 percent followed by Balance of Luzon with 58 percent.

By income class, those in class D and E gave him a 65 percent rating. Persons in classes ABC gave a rating of 56 percent.

The SWS rating comes as there are growing opposition to Duterte’s tough anti-drug campaigns which have claimed at least 3,500 persons. More than half of the casualties were done by vigilantes, police said.

A Pulse Asia survey had rated Duterte’s rating at 91 percent shortly after the election. Pulse Asia said it will release their survey next week.

The "very good" net satisfaction rating of Duterte is not surprising at all because he was elected overwhelmingly in the May elections, Malacanang said.

Presidential Communications Office Secretary Martin Andanar said the latest result of the Social Weather Stations survey showed very clearly the majority of the Filipino people approve of his performance in his first three months in office.

The SWS report, showed 76 percent of Filipinos expressed satisfaction, 11 percent were dissatisfied, while 13 percent undecided on Duterte's performance.

"This is not surprising at all as the President was overwhelmingly elected in the May polls on the strength of his platform of 'tunay na pagbabago' or real change anchored on a strong anti-drugs, anti-crime and anti-corruption agenda," Andanar said.

Despite the high rating, he said they could not be complacent.

"While the Duterte administration’s performance in the past three months is exemplary, this is not the time for complacency," he said.

"There is much work to be done not only in eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs and crime, but also in fighting poverty and improving the lives of the underprivileged and the powerless," Andanar added.

He urged the Filipinos to continue their full support for the President’s reform agenda in order to achieve lasting peace and prosperity in the years ahead. Celerina Monte/DMS