BFAR says fish caught in areas affected by oil slick from sunken tanker can't be eaten

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) declared that fishes caught in areas affected by oil slicks from motor tanker (MT) Terranova that sank off the waters of Bataan last week are not safe for human consumption.

BFAR made its declaration as a precautionary measure to avoid incidents of food poisoning.

In its latest oil spill bulletin issued on Thursday, BFAR noted that continued fish sampling was conducted in areas affected by oil slicks which includes Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Results from the sensory evaluation of fish samples collected from Noveleta and Rosario in Cavite showed some degree of tainting with petrochemicals, albeit before any oil slicks were noticed in the area. Meanwhile, fish samples gathered from Tanza, Cavite City, and Naic remain free from petrochemical contamination at the time the samples were taken," it stated.

"Nevertheless, the Bureau maintains that as a precautionary measure, fish harvested from areas where oil slicks are observed be deemed unsafe for human consumption", it added.

BFAR said the local government of Bataan imposed a fishing ban in Limay on July 30.

Meanwhile, a no-catch zone for all types of shellfish (i.e. including mussels, blue crabs, mud crabs, and clams) has been declared in the province of Cavite on July 31, 2024, relative to the oil spill incident.

BFAR said monitoring of catch landings and market inspection are being conducted to ensure the safety and quality of fish and other seafood being sold in local markets.

"Ground validation is also continuous across affected areas, simultaneous with the validation of affected fisherfolk according to the FishR database to ensure accurate documentation and provision of support to impacted communities in coordination with the local government units," the Bureau added. Robina Asido/DMS