19 vehicles burned as fire hits NAIA Terminal 3 parking lot

Nineteen vehicles inside the parking lot extension of Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 Monday.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) Rescue and Firefighting Division (RFD) received a call at 1:28pm. Five firetrucks were dispatched to the scene. The MIAA Medical team also responded to the incident.

Initial unofficial reports gathered by MIAA stated that the incident began from a small grass fire which rapidly progressed. The fire was placed under control at 1:40 pm.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the blaze.

“We are relieved to know that no one was hurt or injured in the incident. I have directed all pertinent MIAA units to give their full support to the BFP for the speedy completion of their investigation,” said MIAA general manager Eric Ines. DMS