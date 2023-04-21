DTI concerned about possible mass deactivation of unregistered SIMs

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) expressed concern over the possible mass deactivation of unregistered subscriber identity module (SIM) cards as the registration period is about to end in less than a week.

"If the deadline is imposed and not all SIMS are registered? I think it’s a major concern especially based on what I commented on earlier. So, that has to be evaluated, you know, by the telcos and by the concerned agencies in charge of ICT," Trade and Industry Secretary Alfredo Pascual said during a Palace briefing on Wednesday.

Pascual also noted the importance of the extension of the deadline for SIM registration as only 44.15 percent or 74,182,402 out of 166,977,773 million SIM cards were registered as of Tuesday.

"Personally, I will go for it (extension). I don’t know the official position of the concerned department. But the campaign has to be done and we have to make sure that the registration happens, you know," he said.

"It’s like voter’s registration, you know. We need the voters to register for us to have the exercise of the democratic process. And here, for security, we need the SIMs registered," he added.

National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan also stressed the importance of SIM registration.

"What we are at the same time pushing for is a faster digitalization of our economy including engagement with the public sector, with government. So, the registration of SIM, the number, will help us achieve that and ensure that the benefits for example that we are providing, and if these benefits are targeted at the vulnerable and the poor, we are assured that those benefits will end up with the intended or targeted groups," he said.

Pascual echoed Balisacan, citing its importance to digital payments.

"Now, SIM registration is very important as we move towards digital payments. And digital payments are what we need to happen to further promote and develop our MSMEs because that is how they can facilitate accessing the market and being able to sell online. If you are dealing with payments, you have to be sure that the communication is coming from a known source rather than from an unregistered SIM," Pascual added. Robina Asido/DMS