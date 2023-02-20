Manalo says he had ''broad and candid'' exchange with high-ranking Chinese diplomat

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and former Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Fu Ying met at the sidelines of the 2023 Munich Security Conference.

In his Twitter post late Saturday, Manalo said: "I had a broad and candid exchange with Ambassador Fu Ying, vice chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress of China.''

''We talked about the latest incidents around Ayungin Shoal and how to further strengthen PH-CN relations while managing our maritime differences and regional security challenges in Indo-Pacific,'' added Manalo.

This is the latest high-level meeting between the Philippines and China after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest to Beijing last Feb. 14 over the action of a Chinese Coast Guard vessel to a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel in Ayungin Shoal.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to the Palace.

The PCG said the Chinese Coast Guard shone a ''military-grade laser'' at the BRP Malapascua, which was supporting a resupply mission by the Philippine Navy to a grounded vessel in Ayungin Shoal. The PCG said the light caused ''momentary blindness'' to its crew.

Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin denied a ''military grade laser'' was used but a ''hand-held laser speed detector and hand-held greenlight pointer to measure the distance and speed of the Philippine vessel and signal directions to ensure navigation safety.''

However, Assistant Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Teresita Daza told the ''Laging Handa'' forum that the Philippines is standing by with the PCG report. DMS