Japan Credit Rating Agency affirms the Philippines' A-rating with stable outlook

Japan’s leading credit watcher, Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) affirmed the Philippines’ with an ‘A-’ rating and a stable outlook amid global uncertainties and a high inflation environment.

This confirms the country’s strong macroeconomic fundamentals, as shown by the robust growth of 7.6 percent in 2022 that exceeded the 6.5 to 7.5 percent growth assumption of the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC).

A credit rating of A- with a stable outlook entails better access to the international bond market and favorable interest rates. Moreover, it increases investor confidence in the country that may lead to more foreign direct investments (FDIs).

In 2022, the national government (NG)’s outstanding debt settled at 60.9 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which is lower than the 61.8 percent target that was set in the Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF). This means that the government is gradually gaining more fiscal space after the pandemic.

The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) expects the fiscal deficit to settle at 7.2 percent in 2022. This is better than both the 8.6 percent recorded in 2021 and the 7.6 percent target set in the MTFF.

“As we expect a global economic slowdown this year, we will closely monitor its impact to help ensure that we are ready to protect the most vulnerable sectors of the economy while supporting economic growth,” said Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno. DOF Communications Office