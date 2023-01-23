「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Police file murder complaint on 15-year-old boy

［ 80 words｜2023.1.23｜英字 (English) ］

Police filed a murder complaint on a 15-year-old boy who allegedly stabbed his classmate at a high school in Quezon City on Friday.

Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director, said the boy underwent inquest at the QC prosecutor's office.

The suspect, a Grade 7 student, stabbed his 13-year-old classmate Friday morning. The boy was pronounced dead on arrival at the New Era Hospital.

Police have yet to uncover the suspect's motive in killing his classmate. DMS

