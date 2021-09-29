By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte approved the inoculation of COVID-19 vaccine to the general population beginning next month, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

"The good news is that the President has approved the vaccination of the general population starting October... The vaccine is still the best defense for yourself and your community," Roque said during his press briefing on Tuesday.

"We will also start the vaccination of the minors, but we are encouraging the parents to do the master listing, to register their children for the vaccination," he added.

It can be recalled that in the previous public address of the president, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. made a recommendation to start the vaccination of the general population as well as the minors next month.

Galvez made his recommendation as he noted the expected arrival of enough vaccines needed to expand the vaccination program of the government.

Roque also reiterated Duterte's statement on Monday night, threatening to use the police power of the state to compel those who refuse to be vaccinated.

"The opinion of the president is that under the police power of the state, everyone can be compelled to be vaccinated," he said.

Roque said the president also added that the government workers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination may resign from the government.

During the Talk To The People on Monday night, Galvez reported that "the Philippines is nearing to breach 70 million doses and expected to receive 5 to 7 million doses this week."

"Another good news is we have already breached 20 million fully vaccinated Filipinos with 20,307,122 Filipinos are now fully vaccinated; 23.6 million or 44 million doses and we are hoping that we can reach 45 million before the end of the month," he said. DMS