The Constitution will not be violated if President Rodrigo Duterte runs for vice president in the 2022 national election, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said.

"The President and other lawyers, including me, think that the Constitution will not be violated if he runs for vice presidency," Roque said during the regular press briefing on Tuesday.

"He thinks that it is not a violation of the Constitution because there is no expressed prohibition and therefore it is allowed," he added.

However, Roque urged the public to wait for the final decision of the President on his political plan for the 2022 election as he noted that Duterte is always listening to the people.

"Our President is always listening to the people so let us just wait for his decision... anything is possible, unless and until the certificate of candidacy is filed," he added.

Duterte is expected to file his certificate of candidacy for vice president under the Cusi faction of the PDP-Laban anytime from October 1 to 8.

The recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey result showed that 60 percent of the adult Filipinos agree that "the proposal that Pres. Rodrigo Duterte should run for Vice-President in the 2022 election violates the intention of the Constitution". Robina Asido/DMS