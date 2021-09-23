By Robina Asido

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the justice department and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to review the procedures in implementing its anti-illegal drug operations.

"I have instructed the Department of Justice and the Philippine National Police to review the conduct of our campaign against illegal drugs," Duterte said in a virtual speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday morning (Philippine time).

Duterte said "those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws."

"My government has a mandate and an obligation to my people. We will deal with all criminals including terrorists with the full force of our laws. The Filipino people want to live in peace and security in their homes and communities free from harm and danger from the lawless. But achieving this goal has not been without challenges. I say this in no uncertain terms: The law applies to all," he added.

Duterte said the Philippines has "recently finalized with the United Nations" the joint program on human rights."

"This is a model for constructive engagement between a sovereign Member State and the United Nations,'' he said.

"Meaningful change, to be enduring, must come from within. The imposition of one's will over another no matter how noble the intent has never worked in the past. And it never will in the future," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said a report with regards to 52 cases of death in the war on drugs has been submitted to Duterte. DMS