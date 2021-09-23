President Rodrigo Duterte criticized the United Nations for being "inadequate" in facing "crises that demand effective global governance."

"We face multiple crises that demand effective global governance. Yet, our institutions, including the United Nations, have proven to be inadequate," Duterte said in a virtual speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday morning (Philippine time).

Duterte said the UN is a "product of an era long past" but no longer reflects the present "political and economic realities."

"Democracy and transparency are concepts that reverberate in the halls of the UN. But ironically, the Security Council the pinnacle of the UN structure violates every tenet of these values," he said.

"It is neither democratic nor transparent in its representation and processes. Many member states have spoken firmly and we agree: This simply is not right," he added.

Duterte also stressed the need for the United Nations to reform and empower itself to address the global crises.

"If the UN is to lead the world out of the many crises we face, things need to change. The UN must empower itself, by reforming itself. Therein lies the hope for humanity," he said. Robina Asido/DMS