Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases on Tuesday went down from Monday's all-time high as 13 laboratories were not able to submit data.

There were 18, 012 COVID-19 cases from the previous day's 22, 415, bringing total cases to 2, 121, 945. Active cases reached 158, 637 out of which 92 percent were active cases. Asymptomatic cases were 3.4 percent followed by moderate cases at 2.49 percent.

The positivity rate was recorded at 28.1 percent as of Sept 5.

A total of 161 persons died from COVID-19, resulting in total fatalities of 34, 498.

Recoveries came in at 18, 945 to raise the total to 1, 928, 173.

ICU bed use in the Philippines was at 76 percent and 75 percent for the National Capital Region. Hospital bed utilization was 74 percent for the entire country and the National Capital Region. DMS