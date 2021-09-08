まにら新聞ウェブ

9月8日のまにら新聞から

Ilocos Norte now under MECQ, says Roque

［ 87 words｜2021.9.8｜英字 ］

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the province of Ilocos Norte was placed under moderate enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Tuesday.

"Ilocos Norte is under MECQ from September 7 to 30," Roque said during his briefing on Tuesday.

Last Monday , Roque said Ilocos Norte and 19 other areas will be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions from Sept 8 to 30.

"The previous classification of Ilocos Norte is GCQ with heightened restrictions. It will be from September 7 to 30, 2021," he said. Robina Asido/DMS