A Filipina information technology consultant was named as the champion of the special episode of "Nodo Jiman", NHK's singing competition.

The Filipina, identified in the show as Patricia, won after receiving three bells for singing the song "Yuki no Hana" which means "Snowflakes" by Nakashima Mika.

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko greeted Patricia.

''Congratulations to PH-representative Patricia, the newly-crowned champion of NHK's singing competition,'' said the ambassador in his Twitter account Tuesday.

Among the 644 online entries submitted from international viewers all over the world, Patricia was among the 11 contestants who made it to the final round composed of six finalists before she was declared the champion.

Patricia said she first heard the song Yuki no Hana inside the bus while he was traveling in Japan for work.

Nodo Jiman, which means "proud of my voice" is an amateur singing contest in Japan. Robina Asido/DMS