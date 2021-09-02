Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases hit the two million mark since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As 14, 216 new cases were reported Wednesday by the Department of Health (DOH) yesterday, the Philippines reached 2, 003, 955 cases.

Five laboratories were not able to submit data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last August 30.

Out of the total cases, active cases were 140, 949. Mild cases accounted for 96.1 percent, followed by 1.2 percent severe and 1.1 percent asymptomatic.

It took the Philippines a little over four months from April 26, 2021 to reach one million COVID-19 cases.

ICU bed use in the Philippines was at 73 percent and 71 percent in the National Capital Region. Ward beds utilization was at 73 percent in NCR and 71 percent for the whole country.

The positivity rate was at 26.4 percent as of August 30.

Eighty six persons died from COVID-19, putting total fatalities at 33,533.

A total of 18,754 COVID-19 patients recovered, resulting in 1,829,473 COVID-19 survivors. DMS