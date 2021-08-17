By Robina Asido

The Department of Health (DOH) said Monday COVID-19 cases may continue to increase despite stricter implementation of community quarantine in different parts of the country.

De Guzman said the increase of deaths were monitored in Central Luzon, NCR, Calabarzon and Central Visayas.

"Based on our observation even if we are in ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) we see slight decrease in mobility but if we compare it in the mobility when the ECQ was declared last April where the cases immediately went down, the reduction of mobility now is not the same as before," Epidemology Bureau director Alethea De Guzman said on Monday.

"That is why we see that the cases will continue to increase but we can still do something to slow down the spike of cases," she said.

De Guzman said the cases may slow down by observing the minimum public health standard, vaccination, and immediate isolation and quarantine.

"The goal for these interventions is actually to prevent more severe and critical cases as well as additional fatalities," she said.

De Guzman also mention the increase on monitored deaths because of COVID - 19.

"Deaths slightly increased. We have an average of 75 deaths per day for the first two weeks of August and this is nearing the 84 deaths per day we saw in July," she said. DMS