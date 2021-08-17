A Palace official said the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease will discuss the next quarantine classification on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesman Secretary Harry Roque said the next quarantine classification will not be discussed during President Rodrigo Duterte's Talk To The People on Monday night.

"Tomorrow the initial meeting for the next quarantine classification will be discussed by the IATF and the recommendation will have to be finalized, if I'm not mistaken it will be around Thursday after a period has been given to the LGU's who make an appeal. So the reclassification will not be discussed tonight," he said.

However, Roque assures that in case there is still a need to extend the implementation of ECQ the government will find a way to provide people with assistance. Robina Asido/DMS