Malacanang on Friday said President Rodrigo Duterte has extended travel restrictions imposed in 10 countries starting August 1 to 15.

In a video message, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said these countries include India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand.

Roque said the Inter Agency Task Force (IATF) also approved and updated the list of considered “Green” countries.

These countries include Albania, American Samoa, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, Azerbaijan, Benin, Bermuda, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, Cayman Islands, Chad, China, Comoros, Cote d’ Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Dominica, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Falkland Islands, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Grenada, Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of China), Hungary, Kosovo, Laos, Mali, Marshall Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Moldova, Montserrat, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Niger, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Northern Mariana Islands, Palau, Poland, Romania, Saba (Special Municipality of the Kingdom of Netherlands), Saint Barthelemy, Saint Pierre and Miquelon, Singapore, Sint Eustatius, Slovakia, Taiwan and Togo.

The government extended the travel restrictions due to the threat of COVID-19 Delta variant. Ella Dionisio/DMS