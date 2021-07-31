President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino Jr. as the next chief of staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

The appointment of Faustino, head of the Joint Task Force Mindanao and former acting commanding general of the Philippine Army and chief of the AFP Eastern Mindanao Command will take effect on July 31.

Faustino will replace outgoing AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana during the change of command and retirement ceremony on Saturday.

"The AFP welcomes the decision of the President to appoint Lt.Gen Jose Faustino as the next Chief of Staff of the AFP, replacing General Cirilito Sobejana who will retire on Saturday, July 31," Capt. Jonathan Zata, AFP spokesman, said on Friday.

"His (Faustino) wealth of experience and passion for service as a commander and staff officer gives him the mettle to lead the AFP in accomplishing its mission, especially as we turn up a notch our operations in achieving lasting peace and development in the country," he said. Robina Asido/DMS