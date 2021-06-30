President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the new quarantine classifications for various areas in the country for July but subject to the appeal of the local government units, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, during Duterte's "Talk to the People" on Monday night recommended that Metro Manila will remain under general community quarantine "with some restrictions" while placing 21 provinces and cities under modified enhanced community quarantine from July 1 to 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

To be placed under MECQ, the second most restrictive quarantine classification, are Cagayan, Apayao, Bataan, Lucena City, Puerto Princesa City, Naga City, Iloilo City, Iloilo, Negros Oriental, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, Cagayan de Oro City, Davao City, Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao del Norte, Butuan City, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Sur.

Aside from the National Capital Region, Rizal and Bulacan will to be placed under GCQ with some restrictions.

Roque said that the "some restrictions" in Metro Manila, Rizal, and Bulacan involves allowing 40 percent venue capacity for gyms and dine-in establishments. "Otherwise, it's like an ordinary GCQ (which is 50 percent venue capacity)," he said.

Laguna and Cavite will be under GCQ "with heightened restrictions" from July 1 to 15.

Under heightened restrictions, Roque said the following are not allowed to operate: entertainment, recreational venues, amusement parks, traditional cockfighting, contact sports and indoor sports, indoor tourist attraction; only 30 percent venue capacity are allowed for services, such as personal care services, including salons, parlors, and beauty clinics; 30 percent allowed for outdoor tourist attraction; staycation hotels are allowed for as long as minimum public health standards and safety protocols are followed, and there are no age restrictions; indoor dining is allowed up to 20 percent, except if the establishment has the safety seal, thus, capacity can further increase by 10 percent; and outdoor dining is allowed up to 50 percent venue capacity.

Roque said religious worships and wakes in GCQ with heightened restrictions are limited to 10 percent. They can increase up to 30 percent depending on the LGUs.

Inter-zonal travels are allowed subject to the restrictions of the destination LGUs, he said.

For the entire month of July, the following will be under GCQ: Baguio City, Ifugao, City of Santiago, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Batangas, Quezon, Guimaras, Aklan, Bacolod City, Negros Occidental, Antique, Capiz, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga City, Iligan City, General Santos City, Sultan Kudarat, Sarangani, Cotabato, South Cotabato, Agusan del Norte, Surigao del Norte, Agusan del Sur, and Cotabato City.

The rest of the country will be under modified GCQ from July 1 to 31.

Roque said there is a new rule for areas under MGCQ, which is allowing the recreational venues, such as net cafes, billiards, and arcades to operate.

Live cockfighting is still not allowed while e-sabong (cockfighting) being operated by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. and those held in the studios without live audience are not prohibited, he added.

Roque said the LGUs can appeal their quarantine classifications until Tuesday night.

He said there will be an IATF meeting on Wednesday for the final quarantine classifications, which he himself may announce. Celerina Monte/DMS