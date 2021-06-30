Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said one million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 from Japan are expected to arrive tenatively on July 8.

In the Twitter account of the Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines, Kazuhiko said: '' One million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Japan are expected to arrive in Manila tentatively on July 8. We are working double time so this donation reaches Philippine shores without delay. ''

Earlier, National Task Force against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr on Monday night said they are set to sign the vaccine tripartite agreement with Japanese government.

“On the Japanese donation, the papers are here with me and (Health) Secretary (Francisco) Duque III and I will sign our tripartite agreement with Japan,” Galvez told President Rodrigo Duterte during their weekly meeting.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez IIII also said Japan will include the Philippines in its AstraZeneca vaccines against COVID-19 donations.

As of June, Galvez said the country has received a total of 17,455,470 vaccines from different vaccine manufacturing companies. Ella Dionisio/DMS