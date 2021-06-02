President Rodrigo Duterte said the Philippines will donate $1 million to World Health Organization-led COVAX facility.

In his "Talk to the People" on Monday night, Duterte said COVAX has been asking for contributions as it apparently running low on funds.

"They have asked the Philippines formally for donation. That is one million dollars, that's about 50 million pesos," he said.

He said that COVAX was one of the earliest agencies that helped the Philippines in rolling out its vaccination program aside from China.

"As a beneficiary of the generosity of COVAX and their desire also to help people, we will answer their pleadings of donation. Philippine is giving one million dollars...it's our turn to return the goodwill that they have shown us," he added.

The Philippines through COVAX has secured 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine and about 193,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 and Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez said the government expects a "steady supply" of vaccine from COVAX with more than two million doses monthly. Celerina Monte/DMS