President Rodrigo Duterte has decided to extend the general community quarantine "with restrictions" in the National Capital Region and the four nearby provinces from June 1 to 15 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a recorded "Talk to the People" aired on Monday night, Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to prolong the GCQ classification in NCR and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus bubble.

"Some restrictions, however, shall still be in place in NCR Plus limiting the capacities of certain industries," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

Also under GCQ status from June 1 to June 30 are Abra, Baguio City, Kalinga, Mountain Province, all in Cordillera Administrative Region; Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Quirino in Region 2 (Cagayan Valley); Batangas and Quezon in Region 4-A (Calabarzon); Iligan City in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); Davao City in Region 11 (Davao Region); and Lanao del Sur and Cotabato City in Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Meanwhile, Duterte approved the placing of the City of Santiago and Cagayan in Region 2; Apayao, Benguet, and Ifugao in CAR; and Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B (Mimaropa); Iloilo City in Region 6 (Western Visayas); and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, Zamboanga del Sur and Zamboanga del Norte in Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula); Cagayan de Oro City in Region 10 (Northern Mindanao); and Butuan City and Agusan del Sur in Caraga under modified enhanced community quarantine, a stricter quarantine classification, from June 1 to June 15.

According to Duterte, the rest of country will be under modified GCQ, the most relaxed quarantine classification, during the entire month of June. Celerina Monte/DMS