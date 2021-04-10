President Rodrigo Duterte led on Friday Filipinos in commemorating the Day of Valor by honoring the "selfless and dedicated" frontliners in the fight against coronavirus pandemic

In his message, Duterte said the Day of Valor is a firm reminder of the "unyielding determination" of the Filipinos to prevail over all forms of adversity.

"The valor of our forebears, which was exhibited during the defense of Bataaan almost eight decades ago, has left an indelible mark in our history and shaped our indomitable spirit to rise after every fall," he said.

"As we continue to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, we take a moment to honor the fortitude displayed by our selfless and dedicated frontliners whose unrelenting commitment in this fight reflects the heroism of the warriors of Bataan that continues to inspire in us a greater sense of patriotism and solidarity during these trying times," Duterte said.

He said the country honors the fallen soldiers whose sacrifice became the bedrock of its resolve to uphold the most cherished liberties.

Duterte hoped that this awareness resonates among the Filipinos as they strive to become worthy heirs to the nation that these fallen soldiers fought and bled for.

April 9, the Day of Valor, is a regular holiday throughout the country. Celerina Monte/DMS