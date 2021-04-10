Malacanang defended on Friday President Rodrigo Duterte for having no public event to commemorate the Day of Valor.

"The President’s critics are asking why President Rodrigo Duterte has no public event to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan. Lest they forget, we are under community quarantine, where gatherings are not encouraged," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

With still high active cases of COVID-19, he also said the Palace has to ensure not only Duterte's safety but also the physical well-being of the staff and the security in charge of the coordination and preparation of the presidential engagement or event.

Some members of the Presidential Security Group are among those who contracted COVID-19.

Roque also hit those who claimed that Duterte's recent photos were photoshopped when netizens asked last Wednesday where the President was and following a report that Duterte suffered a minor heart attack.

This prompted Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, a close ally of the President, to release Duterte's photos while he was working in his official residence in Malacanang.

"As to claims that the recent photos of President Duterte are photoshopped, those who made noise on the matter are the usual detractors of the Chief Executive who see nothing good in what he does. Let them be," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS