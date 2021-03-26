President Rodrigo Duterte admitted on Wednesday night that the priority list for the COVID-19 vaccination was not strictly complied with as he mentioned the names of some mayors who jumped from the list.

In his second "Talk to the People" this week, Duterte also said he wants the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate government officials responsible for allowing the offspring of a show business personality to get the vaccine despite not being a medical frontliner.

"I remember that when we were discussing about the loans that we are applying...as we were discussing it, I gave a list of priority in the ladder as to who will be prioritized. But apparently this was not complied strictly," he said.

He noted that it was the World Health Organization, which is leading the COVAX facility, that also provided the priority list for vaccination.

"So, we accepted it knowing fully well that we have to honor the conditions attached thereto. What happens now, it's not followed that's why the health workers, the nurses, doctors who are supposed to be first got angry," he said.

Duterte cited a report about ''a child of an artist'' who managed to get vaccinated.

"It's (priority list) not followed because there is a report that it (vaccine) was given to a child of the artist and others. The favored few always," he said.

Duterte said he did not want to name the person who came from Paranaque City.

He ordered Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to investigate if there were health personnel involved.

"Or bring it directly, make a report out of the incident and gave it directly to the Ombudsman. It's better, easier," he said.

Duterte also initially refused to name the local government officials who received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine even if they were not in the priority list.

But later, he named them. They include Tacloban City Mayor Alfred Romualdez; T'boli, South Cotabato Mayor Dibu Tuan; Sto. Nino, South Cotabato Mayor Sulpico Villalobos; Legazpi City Mayor Noel Rosal; Bataraza, Palawan Mayor Abraham Ibba; Minglanilla, Cebu Mayor Elenito Pena; Alicia, Bohol Mayor Victoriano Torres III; San Miguel, Bohol Mayor Virgilio Mendez; and Lila, Bohol Mayor Arturo Piollo II.

"Their reason I think that is universal excuse in order for their constituents not to be afraid (of the vaccine)," Duterte said.

He said there seemed to be a "gray area" there.

"Whether or not if they jumped the COVID-19 line of vaccination would require a certain amount of legal study," he said.

He noted that the Department of Interior and Local Government has issued show cause order to the local officials or give an explanation why they should not be held liable. Celerina Monte/DMS