By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte reiterated that he would protect the Philippine territory against incursion by China in the West Philippine Sea during his meeting with Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a televised press briefing, said that Duterte mentioned to Huang what he had stated during his speech before the United Nations General Assembly regarding his stance in the territorial dispute with China.

"It was a personal visit between two very close friends. And of the side, of course, the President mentioned what he said in the UN that we are standing firm and we will protect our territory. We believe that we need to resolve this through the UN Convention of the Law of the Sea and we stand firm on our victory before the arbitral tribunal," he said.

The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration, in its 2016 ruling following the Philippine filing of a petition against China, invalidated Beijing's historic and sovereign claim in almost the entire South China Sea.

Roque said even before the news about the swarming of about 200 Chinese fishing vessels believed to be manned by Chinese militia personnel in Julian Felipe Reef In West Philippines Sea came out, there was a scheduled meeting between Duterte and Huang.

He said it was the Chinese envoy who sought for an appointment to greet Duterte for his coming 76th birthday on March 28.

Roque did not mention when and where the meeting took place.

The Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest against China after about 200 Chinese vessels were seen mooring in Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group, which is within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Manila demanded China to remove the ships and other maritime assets in the area.

China denied that Chinese militia were on board the ships and claimed that they were just taking shelter due to bad weather.

Asked what if the Chinese vessels would not leave near Julian Felipe Reef despite the Philippine demand, Roque said, "Well, that is where the issue of the effect of close friendship now of the Philippines and China will come in."

"We believe that for friends, this issue will be resolved," he said.

With China's statement that the ships were just taking shelter, Roque expressed hope that the bad weather would be over soon and "in the spirit of friendship. We expect that those ships won't stay there any longer." DMS