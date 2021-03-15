Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) fell below Saturday's year-high of 5,000, the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

The DOH reported 4,899 cases, bringing total cases to 621, 498. It is the second highest number of COVID-19 this year.

It reported 13, 371 persons regained their health, raising total recoveries to 560, 512.

The high cases came a day before Metro Manila mayors implement a two-week unified curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday.

If nothing is done, COVID-19 cases can jump to as much as 18,000 a day by the end of the month, said Guido David, OCTA Research Fellow, in an interview at dzBB.

''But the mayors know this and they will review data after two weeks,'' said David.

David said rate of increase in COVID-19 cases '' have decreased somewhat in Malabon and Navotas.'' ''So far, we are seeing that increase in cases is still seen in Pasay City. There are other areas with high number of cases like Caloocan, Paranaque, Pasig, QC and Manila.'' DMS