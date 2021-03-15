The Philippine National Police (PNP) will deploy more policemen to help cities enforce unified curfew hours of 10 pm to 5 am in Metro Manila starting Monday.

''In consultation with our Chief PNP, Police General Debold Sinas, I have ordered the deployment of additional policemen to augment the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) in the implementation of uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila from March 15 to March 31, 2021,'' said Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar, PNP OIC, in a statement on Sunday.

Police augmentation forces will come from the Highway Patrol Group (HPG), the Reactionary Standby Support Force (RSSF) and other units, he said.

Policemen from the Quezon City Police District, Manila Police District, Eastern Police District, Northern Police District and Southern Police District will be deployed to assist local government units of Metro Manila in enforcing the curfew.

The deployment includes setting up of more than 373 checkpoints in various strategic areas which will be reinforced by beat and mobile car patrollers at the barangay level.

''Strong police visibility in Metro Manila starting Monday, March 15, is anchored on the tried and tested formula which we implemented in Metro Manila in April last year and in Cebu City in June also last year where the deployment of more uniformed personnel in streets and in communities compelled the people to behave and eventually resulted in the reduction of COVID-19 cases,'' said Eleazar.

On the part of the Joint Task Force COVID Shield headed by Lt. General Cesar Hawthorne Binag, all policemen will undergo a pre-deployment briefing to reiterate the existing policies especially from the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) and rules on regulations on uniform curfew hours from the Metro Manila Council.

For the information of the public and to avoid confusion in the implementation of the uniform curfew hours, here is what you need to know:

Exempted from the Implementation of uniform curfew hours in Metro Manila March 15 and beyond (10 p.m. ? 5 a.m.)

1. Medical practitioners, nurses, ambulance drivers and other workers of Medical Facilities while on their way to and from work;

2.Attendants of other persons dealing with an emergency medical situation;

3. Persons who are obtaining emergency medical assistance for themselves or for other persons;

4. Drivers of delivery trucks while on their way to deliver essential goods/products;

5. Owners, vendors and other persons involved in the transport and delivery of essential goods;

6. Private employees such as call center agents while on their way to and from work;

7. Construction workers while on their way to and from work;

8. Media practitioners while performing their job;

9. Persons who are travelling to or from airport prior to or after a flight;

10. Drivers of private transportation used as shuttle services while on their way to and from work;

11. Members of law enforcement agencies, including AFP, PCG, BFP, and other emergency responders;

12. Security guards; and

13. Employees of open fast foods (take-out only). PNP-PIO