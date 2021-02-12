President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the suspension of the implementation of the Child Safety Motor Vehicle Act and the Motor Vehicle Inspection System (MVIS) of the Land Transportation Office.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Duterte made the directive in consideration of the difficulties being experienced by people due to the coronavirus pandemic and the African swine fever.

"The President has decided to defer the implementation of the child car seats," he said in a televised press briefing.

The order to postpone the enforcement of Republic Act No. 11229 came amid strong criticisms on the law. The Act provides that children 12 years old and below are required to use appropriate booster seats or restraint systems, depending on the kid's height, weight, and age. Critics have said that the implementation of the law was untimely amid the crisis.

As to MVIS, Roque said it is "not mandatory."

"It means, there should be no additional fee in registering the vehicles," he said.

Under the MVIS, every vehicle for renewal of registration with the LTO passes a series of rigorous and automated tests for roadworthiness and compliance to the Clean Air Act. But this would entail additional cost to vehicle owners.

Inspection by the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center for vehicle with a gross weight of 4,500 kilograms is between P1,500 to P1,800 with a re-inspection fee set at P750 should the vehicle fail the first tests. Inspection fee for motorcycle and tricycles are set at P600 with the re-inspection fee at P300. The inspection fee meanwhile for jeepneys is set at P300 with the re-inspection fee at P150.

The implementation of MVIS also drew flak among the people.

"This is the decision of the President where he made a balance on what our people have been experiencing amid the crisis not only in the Philippines but worldwide because of COVID-9 and African swine flu or ASF," Roque said. Celerina Monte/DMS