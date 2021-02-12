The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the request of President Rodrigo Duterte's security personnel for the "compassionate use" of vaccine against coronavirus disease manufactured by China's Sinopharm, Malacanang said on Thursday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Presidential Security Group is securing 10,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine.

"I do not know when it will actually start, its next round of vaccination involving Sinopharm. All that I know is that PSG applied and was granted compassionate use for 10,000 dosage," he said in a televised press briefing.

He said the PSG sought for compassionate use of Sinopharm vaccine because of the nature of their work, which is to secure the President.

Roque said the Sinopharm vaccine will also include the family members of the PSG.

Even before any COVID-19 vaccine was officially used abroad, the PSG leadership admitted earlier that some PSG members were inoculated with Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine last September and October. This was despite the absence of EUA for Sinopharm coming from FDA.

Up to now, it is not clear how the PSG got hold of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine. Celerina Monte/DMS