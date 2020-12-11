Malacanang on Thursday assured that the proposed P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget will be passed on time.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said they have yet to receive the copy of the proposed budget.

“We will take all steps necessary to enact it into law on time without sacrificing or surrendering the power of the Palace to study the budget,” Roque said.

“The President will still exercise his power of review and his power of line veto,” he added.

Roque assured the public they will scrutinize the budget and still be on time to pass the budget.

“Everything should happen now because we need a budget by January 1,” he said.

The bicameral conference committee passed the 2021 national budget of P4.5 trillion on Wednesday. Ella Dionisio/DMS