President Rodrigo Duterte is scheduled to have his Cabinet meeting on December 14, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Thursday.

“I was given notice that there might be another cabinet meeting this coming Monday,” Roque said in a press briefing.

Roque said he was not yet informed about the agenda.

When asked why Duterte is not holding virtual Cabinet meetings, Roque said Duterte wants to personally have a meeting with all Cabinet members.

He added that due to the pandemic that’s why there are no Cabinet meetings.

Roque said the last Cabinet meeting was on October 12. Ella Dionisio/DMS