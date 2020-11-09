President Rodrigo Duterte led on Sunday the Filipino people in congratulating Joseph "Joe" Biden for winning in the United States presidential election.

"On behalf of the Filipino nation, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte wishes to extend his warm congratulations to former Vice President Joseph 'Joe' Biden on his election as the new President of the United States of America," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He noted the long-standing bilateral relations of the Philippines and the US.

Roque said the Duterte administration is committed to further enhancing the ties with Washington under the Biden government.

"We look forward to working closely with the new administration of President-elect Biden anchored on mutual respect, mutual benefit, and shared commitment to democracy, freedom and the rule of law," he said.

"Congratulations and we wish him all the best," Roque added.

Biden, a Democrat, was elected as the US 46th president. He will succeed first termer President Donald Trump. His running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris, will make history as the first female, first Black and first South Asian elected vice president. Celerina Monte/DMS