The Department of Health (DOH) on Saturday discouraged the people from using videoke during their celebration this coming Christmas season as a study showed that there is a high risk of transmitting coronavirus disease through singing.

“There is an article released this morning showing the different load of virus that can be transmitted in every activity,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during the "Laging Handa" public briefing.

“And the study showed that when you are singing, there is a high load of virus that can be transmitted,” she added.

Videoke lounges or KTVs are the most common party places during Christmas season. Videoke machines can also be seen in almost all the places in the country.

Vergeire said because of this latest study, the DOH recommended that videoke establishments should not operate for now.

“We based our recommendations on science and evidence. What we are saying is we cannot recommend that videoke (establishments) should be opened. Although of course, families who do not frequently go out can be allowed to do this kind of activity,” she said.

“But in general, parties with friends, we should avoid it for now,” she added.

The DOH earlier warned the public from going to bazaars and tiangges as well as holding indoor gatherings as activities during the Christmas season are considered to be "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission.

Vergeire reminded the public to always comply with the minimum health standards set by the government.

As of Sunday, 2,442 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 396,395 cases.

Based on the DOH's latest case bulletin, the highest number of cases was recorded in Rizal with 138, Manila City with 131, Benguet with 130, Batangas with 113, and Bulacan with 112.

Patients who died due to the virus increased to 7,539, while those who recovered were already 361,638 patients. Ella Dionisio/DMS