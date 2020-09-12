Malacanang said on Friday that it is expected that the National Telecommunications Commission would recall the television and radio frequencies of ABS-CBN Corp.

"It's consequence of not having a franchise," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a text message.

NTC cited the non-renewal of Congress of the franchise coupled with the denial of the Supreme Court of ABS-CBN petition that led to its decision to withdraw the company's all assigned frequencies and channels.

The House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN's application for legislative franchise last July after its 25-year franchise expired last May.

Many of the network's workers have been retrenched. Celerina Monte/DMS