9月12日のまにら新聞から

Palace on recall of ABS-CBN's TV, radio frequencies: It's consequence of having no franchise

［ 101 words｜2020.9.12｜英字 ］

Malacanang said on Friday that it is expected that the National Telecommunications Commission would recall the television and radio frequencies of ABS-CBN Corp.

"It's consequence of not having a franchise," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a text message.

NTC cited the non-renewal of Congress of the franchise coupled with the denial of the Supreme Court of ABS-CBN petition that led to its decision to withdraw the company's all assigned frequencies and channels.

The House of Representatives denied ABS-CBN's application for legislative franchise last July after its 25-year franchise expired last May.

Many of the network's workers have been retrenched. Celerina Monte/DMS