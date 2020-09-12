Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Friday he tested negative for coronavirus disease.

Roque underwent self-isolation after one of his security aides initially tested positive for the virus.

"Happy to say that I tested negative yesterday," he said on Twitter.

He said that his security aide who previously tested positive for COVID-19 also yielded negative result.

Roque thanked those who prayed for him.

Since he is not infected with the virus, Roque said he could resume the holding of his regular press briefing at the New Executive Building in Malacanang.

During isolation, Roque held his virtual press briefing where he was quarantined. Celerina Monte/DMS