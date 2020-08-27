The Department of Health (DOH) said Wednesday daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases reached 5,277, breaching the 200,000 total case tally.

This is the second time total cases breached milestones in August. On August 2, total cases reached 103, 185 and 24 days later, the 200,000 tally was broken.

The bulk of the new COVID-19 cases came from the National Capital Region with 3 157 followed by Laguna 403, Negros Occidental 304, Rizal 237 and Cavite 228.

Out of the daily case of 5,277, active cases were 65, 764. Mild cases formed a big chunk of active cases with 91.6 percent followed by asymptomatic with 6.3 percent; critical 1.3 percent and severe 0.9 percent.

Ninety-nine persons died from COVID-19, said DOH. This brought total fatalities to 3,137. Sixty-one deaths occurred in the NCR, DOH added.

There were 1,131 persons who overcame COVID-19, bringing total recoveries to 133, 460. DMS