Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Gilbert Gapay condemned the terrorist attack in Sulu last Monday and vowed justice for the victims of the twin blasts.

"The AFP condemns and vows to exact justice on the perpetrators of the terror attack that killed 15 including eight soldiers and wounded 72, including 48 civilians, in Jolo, Sulu on Monday, August 24," Gapay said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"No sensible religion or ideology would ever endorse these hapless attacks," he said.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims. Rest assured that their sacrifices will not be in vain," he added.

Gapay said the military is on "high alert" to ensure security of the public against terror attacks.

"The Abu Sayyaf will not deter us from nor shake our resolve to bring an end to their violence. Our troops on the ground continue to be on high alert to deter similar attacks," he said.

"Combat and intelligence operations were also ramped up to pursue those responsible," Gapay noted.

"We advise the public to be calm, vigilant, and do their share in keeping their communities safe by cooperating with government authorities," he added. Robina Asido/DMS