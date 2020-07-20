The Department of Health ( DOH) Sunday reports 2,241 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, of which 1,625 are from the National Capital Region.

This put total cases at 67,456, with active cases at 43, 160. Out of the active cases, mild incidents account for 90.1 percent, asymptomatic 9.1 percent, severe and critical 0.4 percent, DOH said.

No breakdowns were given by DOH on NCR cases but based on new cases within 14 days, Manila topped it with 2,812 followed by Quezon City, 1,346; Mandaluyong, 790; Cebu City, 565 and Laguna, 552.

There were 58 deaths, with 54 from Central Visayas.

Patients who overcame COVID-19 amounted to 398, bringing the total to 22, 465. DMS