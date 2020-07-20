Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. honored the 88 deceased Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) whose remains have returned home from Saudi Arabia at the heroes’ welcome held at the Villamor Airbase Sunday.

Locsin offered his sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased OFWs and recalled their immeasurable sacrifice for the sake of their families.

“This is a matter close to my heart. I know the fear, the risk and the deprivation that Overseas Filipino Workers have to endure in order to seek a better life for their families and loved ones,” Locsin said in his message of sympathy.

Locsin joined other government officials and the families of the deceased in receiving the remains of deceased OFWs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) joins efforts of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) in repatriating the remains of our nationals from Saudi Arabia.

Locsin said the mounting of these exclusive flights for fallen kinfolk amid border closures and lockdowns is a first for any administration.

“I assure our people that the Department of Foreign Affairs and its embassies and consulates abroad will do whatever it takes to bring our distressed Overseas Filipinos home - on their feet or on their backs,” Locsin said. DFA